A devastated father has pleaded with the person who he says stole his puppy, which has been spotted in Lynn, to bring him back.

Thomas Fathers says 14-week-old merle pug Blu was taken from his home on Sunday after someone allegedly broke in through the back door.

He is desperate to get Blu home for his two-year-old son and four-year-old daughter, who are distraught.

Missing merle pug Blu

He said: "My little girl wakes up every day and asks where he has gone.

"I really want to get him back to her as she can't understand why he's gone or where he's gone."

The puppy, who is microchipped, has distinctive features including one brown eye and one blue eye.

Missing merle pug Blu

So far, there have been reported sightings of the puppy in Lynn and Holbeach.

Thomas, of Whaplode, said: "I'm finding it hard now because people are contacting me to say they've seen him and it's near where I live.

"It's just that little bit of hope but then it's gone.

"I just don't want my daughter to suffer anymore. She did everything for that dog even though she's only four.

"She deserves to have him back."

Anyone with information is asked to call Thomas on 07803 474275.