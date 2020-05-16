Devastating experience drives desire for new King's Lynn hospital suite

A mother has spoken about feeling like her “heart was ripping” after being told there was no heartbeat after expecting the birth of her second child.

Verity Gamble was 40 weeks into her pregnancy when she received the devastating news that her baby, Summer Ashley, had passed away at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

And she explained that such an experience means plans for a new Bereavement Suite are “essential, not a luxury” for those who will go through a similar experience.