The devastating effect which Covid-19 restrictions are having the vulnerable and disabled members of a Lynn musical threatre group has been spelt out.

While many cultural venues are breathing a sigh of relief over support funding, Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company has been left wondering just when it can resume its vital workshops.

Some members unable to grasp why they cannot go back and see their friends again have been messaging the company pleading to be be able to return.

Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company's award-winning panto Jack and the Benastalk at Lynn's Alive Corn Exchange last year. (42813722)

Meanwhile, others have had to be stopped from running up and hugging directors in the street.

Its pantomime Robin Hood has twice had to be postponed. And Christmas performances at supermarkets and garden centres have had to be axed because of numbers and singing being discouraged.

For artistic director and founding member Les Miles it's a heartbreaking situation.

"Since lockdown, we've not been able to meet up at all for workshops – let alone rehearse for any future shows," she said.

"This has had a devastating effect on our members as we are an inclusive organisation and, for some, it was the highlight of their weekly activities."

The directors thought they had managed a way to put sessions on once a week instead of the usual three but the introduction of the Rule of Six put paid to that too.

Aside from the social and physical interaction from which members are not benefitting, Lavender Hill Mob Theatre Company has not been able to fundraise through its shows and attendance at events.

However, there was a very welcome £12,725 donation following the recent disbandment of the Sandringham charity Companions of Park House. Individuals have been chipping in with donations upto £100 too.

Les is known as Mother Hen for the tactile and caring way she nurtures the 80 members whose ages range from four to 78. They come from all over West Norfolk including Swaffham, Snettisham, Dersingham and Hunstanton, plus Wisbech too.

Disabilities include being blind, deaf, autistic or having dyspraxia. One member with Down's Syndrome learned British Sign Language in order to communicate at a show.

Every member plays a part in the shows, either on stage or behind the scenes.

Les says they are now being deprived of a valuable part of their lives and feels the current situation is unjust.

"It's not fair - not for the groups and the general public.

"As a society, we are social people. At the moment, we are not being allowed to be social people.

"The people in Liverpool who run the gyms have just won a huge battle, saying the gyms should be able to stay open. That's for health and wellbeing but so is what what we do.

"Just because some of our group have disabilities doesn't mean they should be treated any differently. What we do with those people makes them happy."

Founded in 2001 in Heacham - hence the lavender reference - the company has since outgrown its base in that village and Hunstanton and now operates from Fairstead Community Centre.