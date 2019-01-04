Devastation after 30 birds killed in New Year's Day blaze at King's Lynn property

A South Lynn resident who lost more than 30 birds in a fire in the early hours of New Year’s Day has thanked emergency services for being “true heroes”.

Jamie Walpole, of Beloe Crescent, said the blaze, which broke out in his garden at about 2.45am on Tuesday, could have been much worse if it wasn’t for the firefighters who tackled it, and the off-duty police officer who knocked on his door to warn him and his family about it.

Devistated South Lynn Resident Jamie Walpole lost around 30 of his Birds in Aviray Fire.. (6295396)

Mr Walpole, 41, said: “I never thought this would happen to me but I’ve got to say a big thank you to the police and fire officers as they prevented it from being as bad as it could have been.

“They are true heroes who run into danger when we run away.”

The fire, which also affected his next door neighbour’s property, is believed to have been an accident caused by a firework, Mr Walpole added.

All of the people living in the two homes were safe from the blaze, including Mr Walpole’s seven-year-old daughter, 15-year-old son and his partner.

He said it was “bigger than the houses” at one point. “It was humongous, I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Of the 45 birds he had in an aviary in his garden, he now has 11 left which he managed to rescue. The blaze also destroyed fishing equipment he had stored in a shed.

Mr Walpole, who has lived in South Lynn all his life and has always kept birds, said the support from the community has been “wonderful”, with many people already offering him fishing equipment and bird cages.

“It’s just absolutely tragic, it could have been prevented,” he added.

Now Mr Walpole wants to start a petition calling for fireworks to be used at displays only. He said: “Next time, it could be someone’s family.”

Police said they had not yet been given a cause of the fire, but it did not appear to be arson at this stage.