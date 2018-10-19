‘Devastation’ for Fairstead nail artist Scarlett Senter after arson attack destroys salon

A nail artist from Fairstead has described her devastation after the cabin she works from was destroyed in a suspected arson attack this week.

Scarlett Senter, who has recently won an award for her photographic nail art, runs her business from her salon at the back of her home in Eastfields.

The cabin was set alight in the early hours of Tuesday morning, destroying not just the salon but also hundreds of pounds’ worth of nail equipment and prize pictures.

Scarlett Senter's nail salon cabin destroyed by a suspected arson. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4864865)

Scarlett said she is “devastated” and she does not know why someone would do this to her business.

She said: “It’s not just me it affected, it’s affected my children as well, especially my 10-year-old daughter whose bedroom is at the back of the house where the fire was started.

“I’m devastated and upset that someone would try and do this, I’m still in shock now.”

Scarlett’s best friend Jordan Wilson has since set up a gofundme page to help her replace what was lost in the blaze.

Scarlett Senter's nail salon cabin destroyed by a suspected arson. Scarlett, left, with best friend Jordan Wilson, who has set up a gofundme page for Scarlett. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4864863)

So far they have raised more than £1,400 of their £2,000 target.

Jordan said: “This isn’t just a cabin or hobby, this is her salon and career, for someone to take that away from you overnight is absolutely devastating and disgusting.

“I’m setting up this page to help my best friend get her cabin back to how it was so she can continue to work, thrive and inspire.”

Jordan added that a petrol can was found that is believed to have started the blaze.

She said: “Scarlett has had so much support around her but we need to let others be aware.”

Scarlett Senter's nail salon cabin destroyed by a suspected arson. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4864861)

Dozens of people have shown their support for Scarlett online, including Fiona Agnew who said: “Scarlett is a wonderful nail tech and lovely person. Such an awful thing to happen to her.”

A police spokeswoman confirmed the incident is being investigated as arson.

Scarlett Senter's nail salon cabin destroyed by a suspected arson. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4864859)

She said it happened some time between 11pm on Monday and 12.30am on Tuesday.

She added: “It looks like the suspect has thrown something over a garden fence which has been ignited. That has obviously set fire to the cabin in the back of the garden and caused some damage.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting crime reference number 23 of October 16.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/funds-for-scarlett.