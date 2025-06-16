A developer has been criticised after converting an office block into three more flats than it had permission for - sparking fears over cramped living conditions.

The former Cruso & Wilkin offices on Waterloo Street in Lynn received planning permission to be turned into 12 apartments in 2019.

But the company behind the scheme, MSG Estates Limited, squeezed in three more than initially granted.

The property in Waterloo Street in Lynn

It has since applied retrospectively to gain approval for the changes.

But members of the Lynn area committee have called for it to be refused.

At a meeting earlier this month, Cllr Ben Jones said: “I agree with refusing it. We want to treat our residents with care and respect, not contempt.”

Ben Jones, Labour councillor for North Lynn

A West Norfolk Council planning officer said if the initial plans had been followed, the 12 apartments would have been acceptable, but the changes meant the homes had become too small in size.

However, the developer believes there is demand for studio flats in Lynn, rather than larger multi-room accommodation – a position backed up by local estate agent Abbotts.

The firm submitted a letter of support to the borough council, stating that studio apartments are becoming increasingly popular for people such as those working at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The Lynn Civic Society has also sought to oppose the application, and it has written to the council to express its “utmost disappointment” at how the development has been managed.

Alison Gifford, chairman of the society, said: “We support the repurposing of older buildings – especially unusual buildings like this one, situated in prime town-centre positions.

“However, if we want a thriving, vibrant community in the centre of Lynn, we need a diverse range of accommodation to provide sustainable homes for a diverse range of people.

“A developer’s desire to maximise profits should not be constantly steering planning decisions.”

A decision on the scheme will be made in the coming weeks.