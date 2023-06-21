Developers are looking forward to “transforming” a town centre building by regenerating a former furniture store.

Lynn-based Dwellings4U has been granted planning permission to create new residential housing in the upper floors of a Norfolk Street building.

The premises, which were most recently occupied by the Wooden Tops furniture shop, look set to have their upper floors converted into five apartments.

The Norfolk Street corner with Paradise Lane, where the apartments will be built. Picture: Google Maps

The site, which sits on the corner of the town centre street and Paradise Lane, will be fully renovated to create a “refurbished retail unit and five apartments completed to a high standard and with a contemporary style”, according to the developer.

“We are excited to be under way with permission to upgrade this town centre site,” Craig Roberts, the director of Dwellings4U, said.

“Norfolk Street is a well-known location in the historic town centre and we are looking forward to transforming the building, which has been somewhat neglected in recent times.

“As a local firm, we are passionate about improving neglected sites in the town and to help contribute to Lynn’s regeneration.

“Our recent Tower Court development is a great example of how a brownfield site can be transformed into a mixed use development which combines high quality housing and retail space.

“This latest project also reflects our ongoing commitment as a company to create high quality accommodation to help meet the local housing need.

“Sustainability is at the forefront of modern construction, but regenerating existing buildings is also a great way to minimise the impact of housing developments and we are excited by this and future opportunities to improve and enhance life for people living in our home town.

“If anyone is looking to sell or work with us to develop commercial or residential buildings or brownfield sites, we are keen to hear from them.”

A report from West Norfolk Council planning officers said that the ground floor will continue to be used for retail use, and will therefore “not impact on the vibrancy of the town centre”.

The plans were approved on the basis that a number of conditions are met – including one which states that work at the Norfolk Street building should commence within three years.

A number of bathroom and WC windows will also have to be fitted with obscured glazing before work can be carried out.