Developers seeking to build dozens of new homes near the River Great Ouse say the proposed site will target first-time buyers and young families.

Social housing organisation Longhurst Group are behind plans to construct 80 homes on land east of St Peters Road in West Lynn.

An online consultation event took place yesterday evening in which Longhurst planning manager Samantha Brooman said there will be a mix of shared, rented and rent-to-buy homes on the site, which will comply with the government scheme for fist time buyers.

Dozens of homes are being proposed for a riverside site in West Lynn (42618067)

She added: “This has been developed to maximise views to King’s Lynn and key historic landmarks on the other side of the river.

"The view of St Peter’s is an important feature of the layout and takes into account the role of St Peter's in West Lynn. It's an improvement on the previous proposal for the site."

There will be eight one-bed homes, 32 two-beds, 33 three-beds and two four-bed homes on the site with developers stating it will bring “much-needed affordable homes” to the area.

Longhurst hope the application is put before West Norfolk Council’s planning committee by the end of the year with the intention of starting on site before 2021 if the plans are approved.

As part of the plans, there will be a access to the south of the site and a new junction at St Peter’s Road. A footpath would run along the top of the bank to be accessed on foot and bicycle.

Longhurst also say the plans will incorporate large areas of green spaces and landscaping in key areas of the site.

The proposed site is on an area of flood risk so developers say they will include “proper levels of flood mitigation” following engagement with local authorities.

In response to a public question asking how the developers will take into account local infrastructure demands, Mrs Brooman said: “We will be a landlord for the rented products on site so it is in our interest to invest in the community and have an interest in it.

"We are not a national provider, we are not-for-profit charitable organisation funded by Homes England so the community is something we are interested in.”

West Norfolk councillor Alex Kemp, who represents West Lynn, said: "Residents have raised strong concerns about the pressureof the traffic from 80 new homes on St Peters Road and on theaccesses from cul-de-sacs, seeing how difficult it is to get out of driveways safely."

The site is approximately 9.1 hectares of scrubland which was previously used by King's Lynn Dredging.

Public consultation runs for three weeks until October 16 via longhurstwestlynn.co.uk or by calling 0800 0622986.