Developers make third bid for digester at King’s Lynn docks

Plans to build an anaerobic digester close to Lynn’s docks have been resubmitted – while a second biomass plant could also be built nearby.

Revised proposals for a plant on Cross Bank Road, which could process more than 19,000 tonnes of material, have been published, ahead of a potential appeal on an earlier scheme.

Norfolk County Council rejected a similar proposal last March because of concerns about traffic access to the site.

And documents which are part of the new scheme say a further plan was turned down by the county authority in October.

But the new scheme has been lodged with West Norfolk Council as the plant is no longer intended to treat imported waste, which meant it had to go to the county council in its capacity as waste management authority.

The applicants, GMT Biogas, say an appeal hearing is due to take place next month in relation to the earlier refusal.

But they claim the new scheme has addressed the reasons given for the previous decisions, particularly on transport.

A supporting statement submitted as part of the application said: “Insufficient information has been submitted to demonstrate that there would not be an unacceptable impact on the safe use of Cross Banks Road in the Fisher Fleet and Dock areas during the construction and operation phases.

“The current amended access proposals address this reason by removing all HGV site traffic from Cross Bank Road.”

The applicant company, which is a joint venture between Lutra Ltd and Mickram Ltd, also points out that most of the businesses currently operating around the site have supported the proposal.

However, residents living near the site have previously argued the plant would be in an inappropriate location if approved and would “urbanise” the area.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, a planning application has also been submitted to the borough council for a biomass plant at the Nelson Business Park site, off Bergen Way, North Lynn.

The scheme has been proposed by A1 Timber Engineering Ltd, who say it is a “small scale” scheme connected to their existing business, rather than a waste processing facility that the county council would need to make the final decision over.