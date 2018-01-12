Development set to go ahead on Dersingham plot of land

Council chiefs have approved plans to build 30 new homes on an allocated site near the Sandringham Estate.

Officials say building on Doddshill Road, in Dersingham, would increase community spirit as well as introducing more affordable housing to the area.

Members of West Norfolk Council’s planning committee agreed an application for 30 homes to be built on 1.8 hectares of land during a meeting at Lynn town hall on Monday.

The application reads: “The application proposal is for 30 houses, and is in outline form with layout, scale and access being determined at this stage.

“A key issue is the required removal of a building within the conservation area to facilitate the necessary highway improvement at Doddshill Road and Manor Road junction.”

The application includes plans to widen the junction of Doddshill Road and Manor Road, but says “in order to achieve this junction improvement, the community centre building will need to be demolished”.

Andrew Morrison said: “Affordable housing and its social implications are no stranger to us whenever we discuss this sort of thing.

“It seems we always say pepper potting is what we want and going back to those dreadful Downham Market ghettos, where you get a clump of affordable housing together sometimes built separately, we don’t seem ever to stick by our resolve to have pepper potting.”

The application includes plans for two storey terraced, semi-detached and detached homes. These properties are expected to have two to four bedrooms.

The application continues: “The proposed design consists of groups of houses in a balanced mix of sizes arranged around characterful open greens and shared access squares, providing a strong sense of community.”

However, in a separate application, council chiefs rejected plans to build nine new homes on Dersingham’s former community centre, saying building “at least one more house on the plot would bring greater benefit to the community”.

The application reads: “The proposal seeks consent for nine dwellings, following the demolition of the former community centre building. Highway improvements are also proposed, to improve the Doddshill and Manor Road junctions.

“The most significant building proposed on the site will be a two-and-a-half storey building that scales 9.4 metres in height that projects and turns the corner from Doddshill Road into Manor Road that replaces the community centre building. This provides two dwellings.

“The other properties on the site include three detached properties, two semi-detached properties and two linked detached properties.

“For the seven properties accessed off the western most proposed access on Dodddshill there will be a shared parking court.

Martin Storey said: “I would have personally have liked to see another one or two dwellings on that site.

“I’m not impressed with what I have seen at the moment.”

Vivienne Spikings said: “The scheme can be altered. The village is obviously going to have the community centre moved from this old site and there is a new one being built at the old church hall.

“The design and layout of this is not the way forward. You could have a win-win for everyone with this particular site.

“There should be one more house on it, which is very rare we have ever said that. But, then they could get the affordable housing, which is another plus for a village of this nature.”