A narrow lane with a supernatural legend behind its name could be given a new lease on life as part of plans to spruce up Lynn’s riverfront.

West Norfolk Council is bidding to demolish former warehouse cellars and develop a new public realm on land around Devil’s Alley, which is close to the South Quay.

The works would form part of the authority’s wider riverfront regeneration project which aims to ensure the sustainability of the area.

The council hopes to change the perception that the area appeals more to older generations, and aims to “create a place for everyone” through the scheme.

A planning statement prepared by Graeme Massie Architects on behalf of the council says: “Our approach to the project will be to respect the past but also embrace the future, enabling a future lifespan for the vacant site at Devil’s Alley.

“To ensure this ambition, at the centre of the design is a flexible event space, which will maximise the potential of the site.

The land around Devil's Alley could be transformed

“It will also ensure a direct connection through to South Quay, encouraging a wide range of the local and visiting communities to be drawn to Devil’s Alley.”

The application, submitted to the borough council’s own planning committee, is seeking to put in place a pergola, kiosk, play area and planting - while it would see a change of use of an existing building to be used for ancillary purposes.

Devil’s Alley’s name comes from a legend in which he was supposedly spotted by a priest, who cornered him along the street.

The priest banished him with prayers and holy water, with the devil stamping his foot in fury and with such force that it left an imprint.

Devil's Alley, where legend has it the Devil himself walked before being banished by a priest

This has now disappeared due to the cobbles along alley being re-surfaced.

The design and access statement says: “This new public space will be supported by a varying scales of informal spaces and architectural devices.

“These include areas for shelter, seating to view the river, a commercial kiosk, enclosed spaces for conversation and picnic and an area focused on play for children.”

The plans are currently out for consultation. Although the borough council has submitted the application, it does not own all of the assets at the site - and has therefore had to approach the likes of Norfolk County Council and the Environment Agency.

The design statement adds: “At present the project site, adjacent to Devil’s Alley, is vacant but its location as an entrance point to the town from the south affords the opportunity for the land to become a rich meeting point and attraction for a wide ranging mix of activities.

“These activities and events will be attractive to both the community of King’s Lynn and visitors to the town. Our project aims to transform this vacant land into a key destination within King’s Lynn, and home to a diverse range of activities which will appeal to a wide demographic.

“We envisage a space bustling with activity: children playing on new equipment while parents enjoy a coffee; informal and planned sports events in the central open part of the proposal; a bustling market temporarily occupying the pergola, framing the space; cultural offerings such as pop up cinemas and performances throughout the calendar year.”

Visualisations of what the area could look like if the plans are approved have been included as part of the application, which can be viewed here.

The consultation phase is due to end on August 8.