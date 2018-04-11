Diamond year for King’s Lynn couple

A couple from Lynn are celebrating 60 years of being happily married.

Anthony and Margaret Dexter reached their diamond wedding anniversary on Thursday, March 29.

60th Wedding Anniversary Celebration. Pictured Anthony and Margaret Dexter of King's Lynn.

Mr and Mrs Dexter, who are 81 and 83 respectively, met when they were teenagers at a skating rink and were married two years later.

Mrs Dexter said: “We have had a very happy marriage. What we always said is tell each other the truth and we will always be together.”

She said they never go to bed on an argument and say ‘I love you’ everyday.

The pair, who have lived together in Lynn since their marriage, have a son and a daughter, four granddaughters and soon-to-be four great-grandsons.

