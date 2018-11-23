Dickies Pet Centre moves into new premises in King's Lynn

Family-run business Dickies Pet Centre is enjoying its new surroundings on Lynn's Hardwick Industrial Estate having moved into different premises just a few weeks ago.

The business, which will be celebrating its 25th anniversary next year, has not moved far from its previous site on Oldmedow Road but is already enjoying the advantages of the new location.

Said owner Richard Ellwood: "It's a brand new building with modern space, is much warmer and has a fresh, clean look.

Business owner Richard Ellwood in front of the new Dickies Pet Centre on Oldmedow Road, Hardwick Industrial Estate.

"Although we haven't moved far and the shop is about the same size, we have moved closer to the road and we are now more visible.

"Customers have commented on how much they like the new site."

Richard runs the Lynn business with his wife, Catherine, and daughter, Georgina Coleman. His son, Luke, operates Dickies Pet Centre in Lynn Road, West Walton, which was opened 12 years ago when the business expanded.

"We started off in 1994 at the cattle market in Lynn's Hardwick Narrrows where we were based for ten years before moving into another building on the same estate," said Richard. "After a further 12 years, we moved to Oldmedow Road.

"When we first started, we supplied small pet and animal feed and our unit was about 400 square feet. Today our premises are about six times the size."

In addition to family members, Dickies also employs two full-time members of staff.

Dickies caters for everything from hamsters to horses. It has an extensive range of food, bedding and accessories meeting the needs of domestic pets through to farm animals such as cattle, sheep, pigs and poultry. It provides a delivery service to customers within a radius of about 40 miles.