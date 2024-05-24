Home   News   Article

King’s Lynn Rotarians present dictionaries to a West Norfolk school

By Sue Irving
Published: 09:00, 24 May 2024

Illustrated dictionaries have been presented to pupils at King’s Lynn’s Whitefriars Academy under a Rotary scheme.

Dictionaries 4 Life has seen hundreds of the Usborne illustrated books presented to primary school children over the years from the town’s three Rotary clubs - Trinity, Priory and the Rotary Club of King’s Lynn.

Years 5 and 6 pupils hold their new dictionaries aloft.
The Rotary Club of King’s Lynn normally provides some 300 dictionaries to Year 5 children and recently 109 were given to Years 5 and 6 pupils at Whitefriars Academy by Michael Pellizzaro and Michael Walker on behalf of the club during a special assembly.

When the scheme started some 10 years ago, dictionaries were given to Year 6 pupils but because the books have proved so useful, teachers suggested Year 5 would be better as the children would have them for two years before moving on to secondary schools.

