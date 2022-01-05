Did you hear King's Lynn lunchtime big bang?
Did you hear the big bang in Lynn around lunchtime today?
Well, residents can rest assured it was a controlled demolition of a crane on Lynn port.
It took place just before 2pm on the site of Goldstar Metal Traders who are based on Alexandra Dock.
Liam Simpson, a weighbridge operator at Goldstar, told the Lynn News: "Everything was as planned, yes.
"It was controlled. The proper people have been and done it. It was all above board."
A resident of St Ann's Fort, Lynn, next to the docks, said: "We heard the most enormous bang. We thought it was an explosion, we couldn't believe it."
Another resident of Albert Avenue in Lynn said: "My whole house shook! My neighbour heard it as well and came out."