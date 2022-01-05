Did you hear the big bang in Lynn around lunchtime today?

Well, residents can rest assured it was a controlled demolition of a crane on Lynn port.

It took place just before 2pm on the site of Goldstar Metal Traders who are based on Alexandra Dock.

Lynn port big bang January 5, 2022, just before 2pm. Photo: Lynn News

Liam Simpson, a weighbridge operator at Goldstar, told the Lynn News: "Everything was as planned, yes.

"It was controlled. The proper people have been and done it. It was all above board."

A resident of St Ann's Fort, Lynn, next to the docks, said: "We heard the most enormous bang. We thought it was an explosion, we couldn't believe it."

Another resident of Albert Avenue in Lynn said: "My whole house shook! My neighbour heard it as well and came out."