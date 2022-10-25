Residents across Lynn have reported hearing a loud noise this afternoon, with many taking to social media to try and establish the cause.

On Lynn Facebook groups, some people in the area said their homes were shaken following the noise, which sounded like an "explosion".

One person told the Lynn News that they were in North Wootton when they heard the "massive bang" at around 1.10pm. Others reported hearing it across Lynn as well as Clenchwarton, Terrington St Clement and Bawsey.

While some had initially thought it might have been caused by slamming doors or something being "blown up", many suggested it was actually caused by a sonic boom.

Flight tracking website FlightRadar24 states that a Hawk aircraft, given the flight name Vulcan81, flown by the Red Arrows was over the area at the time, having taken off from RAF Cranwell at 12.47pm and returning to RAF Scampton - home to the Red Arrows - just before 2pm.

The tracker suggests the jet did a few laps above the town's skies, before heading towards The Wash to return to Lincolnshire.

A sonic boom is the sound associated with the shock waves created whenever an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound.

Sonic booms generate enormous amounts of sound energy, sounding similar to an explosion.