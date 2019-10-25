Digger breakdown delays King's Lynn paving works

Workmen are waiting for an electrician to fix a broken down digger which has been left on a Lynn street.

Norse Highways are carrying out paving slab repairs on Norfolk Street, but they cannot use the digger which has now been left dormant for several weeks.

A notification of Highways works was released by the county council in early August stating Norfolk Street would be closed to all vehicular traffic between the hours of 8am to 4pm on weekdays from August 5 to August 23.

The digger on Norfolk Street, King's Lynn

The notice said: “This is for the removal of existing footway paving slabs and the replacement with new [slabs].

“Access will be maintained for pedestrians and emergency services at all times. The county council apologises for any inconvenience this may cause.”

A concerned resident told the Lynn News the digger is on hire so he argued it was a waste of council taxpayers’ money.

He said: “I have been informed by several of the retailers that this digger has been there unused for weeks by the men working on the paving. It sits there surrounded by cones. Why hire a digger and not use it?”

A spokeswoman for the county council dismissed Mr Griffin’s comments as being “speculation”.

She added: “This is a mini digger that’s been used by the contractor in connection with the ongoing footway improvement works which they are doing on Norfolk Street on our behalf.

“The cost of equipment used by contractors - whether owned or hired – is inclusive in the rates for the work.”

But a staff member at the nearby Capelli hair salon said the works have caused disruption to the business.

She said: “People can’t park out the front because they have not moved the digger at all. Some of them are in their 90s with zimmer frames.

“In the summer we could not have the door open because of all the dust. We had a letter saying they should have been done on the 23rd [August].”

The county council previously stated the work will cost £75,000 to complete.

It is understood that the digger belongs to Matthew Williams Digger Hire, a plant and machinery hire company based in North Walsham.

They had not responded to a request for comment at the time of going to press yesterday.