‘Digital high street’ to make shopping quicker and easier in Swaffham

A ‘digital high street’ is set to make shopping at small high street shops and independent retailers in Swaffham quicker and easier.

The plans were announced by Breckland Council leader William Nunn last week and will see the council work with website ShopAppy to bring shopkeepers together in Breckland to be part of one mobile-friendly site.

Customers will be able to browse products from local high street shops and pay for them in one transaction, with the added benefit of being able to ‘click and collect’ their items at one of the shops or a designated pick-up-point in their town.

Speaking during a full council meeting on Thursday, Mr Nunn said: “We know that many people want to shop locally and support independent shops but above all they want convenience.

“Independent stores and small retailers add character to our high streets but many don’t have the resources to have a virtual presence, so it’s important that we assist them to survive and thrive.”

The council, which will subsidise the first 200 businesses that sign up, will initially work with ShopAppy for three years as part of its Market Town initiative, aiming to ensure each of Breckland’s towns remain vibrant and sustainable in the long-term.

The council now plans to engage with local businesses to encourage them to sign up.