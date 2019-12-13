Students from the College of West Anglia were inspired to get onto a career path in the motor industry by a local trade expert.

Chris Rivett, the director of Lynn's Crown Garage Honda, based at Hardwick Industrial Estate, delivered a workshop to Level 1 and 2 motor vehicle students. He covered a wide range of career options, highlighting the scope of opportunities on offer.

He also explained technological advances in the industry, such as driverless cars, as well as the desire of consumers to move towards more environmentally-friendly products, with hybrid cars.

Director of Crown Garage Honda, Chris Rivett with college students and staff (24097556)

He also gave a demonstration of the new Honda Hybrid CR-V SUV showing students how it works and letting them look over it.

Chris has taken on 12 students for work experience over the last three years. The students gain invaluable experience and complete a minimum of 60 hours work at the dealership as part of their work experience, which will count towards their qualification.

Chris said: “Crown Garage Honda has always been willing to do anything we are can to help the college. I have a vested interest in education and a strong desire to see students here in Lynn succeed.

"Our industry needs young people. They are the future generation of mechanics and in order to deal with the vast changes that will occur within the industry, it is important to equip young people with the advice and skills they need to invest in their futures.”

Jayne Hicks, work placement and careers coordinator for technology, said: “It is great to have local employers come in and inspire our students. Work experience is extremely important in making our students ready for work and we would like to thank Chris and the Honda dealership in Lynn for supporting us with this transition from college to working life.”

Anyone interested in offering students a work experience opportunity or who has experience in the motor vehicle industry and would like to go in to work with the students, should contact Jayne at jayne.hicks@cwa.ac.uk