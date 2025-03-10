A family-run packaging company hopes to keep the momentum going after being crowned Small Business of the Year.

Smartlift Bulk Packing in Terrington St Clement took home a new trophy and bragging rights at the West Norfolk Mayor’s Business Awards on Friday.

It was smiles and cheers all around from the team as sponsor Mapus-Smith & Lemmon announced the company name from the Alive Corn Exchange stage as nominees alongside Designs and Steele Media.

The Smartlift Bulk Packaging team at the Mayor's Business Awards 2025. Pictures: Ian Burt

The group erupted once again when they were ultimately crowned the winners.

Director Trevor Bland, who was particularly proud, said: “I feel amazing, the company is 20 years old this year and to win this award is testament to the team and all of the hard work they put in day in, day out.”

In the last year, Smartlift has seen significant changes, including a merger with its long-standing overseas factory, Commercial Syn Bags Ltd (Comsyn), back in March 2024, which has helped it to grow its product range.

The award was sponsored by Mapus-Smith & Lemmon

Trevor now says that moving forward he wants to continue to focus on sustainability - something which he says the company values.

“We have an amazing group of people who work with us so this award is absolutely dedicated to them,” he said.

“We are so thankful to not only have been nominated, but to win as well - I am just so proud.”