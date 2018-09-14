Disability campaigner completes cycling challenge from King's Lynn to Norwich

A disability campaigner has completed a 75-mile cycling challenge which started in Lynn to promote the first ever Norfolk Disability Pride.

Martin Symons, who has a rare bone disorder, used his adapted four-wheeled bicycle called a Bomba to travel from Lynn to Norwich over three days with a support team earlier this month.

Disability Campaigner Martin Symons to start his cycling challenge for Disability Pride from King's Lynn Alive Corn Exchange.Team members ready for the off, LtoR, Jayne Evans, Teerth Smith, Michelle Renaud, deputy borough mayoress Rose Hipperson, deputy borough mayor Geoff Hipperson, Nick Little, with Martin Symons (front centre). (3910136)

Martin also raised more than £300 for Norfolk Disability Pride, which will be held at the Forum in Norwich on Sunday.

You can still support his fundraising by going to: justgiving.com/crowdfunding/martins-challenge-for-norfolk-disability-pride.

Speaking ahead of his challenge, Martin, from Poringland, near Norwich, said: "It is important to get the message across that whenever you set your mind to something, you can do anything you want to achieve."

Pictured before setting off from Lynn are, from left, Jayne Evans, Teerth Smith, Michelle Renaud, deputy borough mayoress Rose Hipperson, deputy borough mayor Geoff Hipperson, Nick Little and Martin Symons.

MLNF-18PM08184