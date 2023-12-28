The leader of a charity for disabled people is calling for support from residents and businesses after saying it will marginalise venues that refuse cash.

Steve Fuller, CEO of Lynn-based charity Forward Opportunity and Equality, has called out major coffee franchise Starbucks after people with learning difficulties felt like their “independence had been eroded” by one store's “no cash policy”.

“One person ordered a cup of tea, which was poured for her, and then found that she could not pay by using the money in her purse,” said Mr Fuller.

The charity is handing out stickers for businesses to display in their windows so others know it accepts cash.

“There is a sign on the door that says contactless payments only, but she cannot read.”

Another person, who has autism, visited a store with his support worker and was not able to use his money.

“The autistic person found this very annoying and frustrating as his independence had been eroded by the experience,” he added.

Mr Fuller talked about how many people do not have the capacity to run a bank account or make contactless payments and how it is often easier for them to keep track of finances when they can see the money in their hands.

He believes that not accepting cash is a breach of Section 20 of the Equality Act 2010 and that Starbucks must make adjustments to something which puts a disabled person at a substantial disadvantage in comparison to a person who is not disabled.

After writing to the CEO of Starbucks and receiving no reply, members of Forward are taking action by offering all shops and cafes in Lynn an ‘inclusive cash payments’ sticker which can be stuck on the front window to let people know that cash is accepted.

Steve Fuller has called up Starbucks for a store’s cashless policy. Picture:iStock

The sticker comes with a thank you leaflet explaining the benefits of displaying it.

Additionally, the charity has decided to “marginalise venues that don’t take cash by not going to them” and is asking people if they would do the same in support of inclusivity.

A spokesperson for Starbucks said: “Starbucks is committed to creating a culture of warmth and belonging in our stores, to provide an environment that is accessible for everyone.

“Starbucks does not have a cashless policy in UK. The majority of stores continue to offer cash payments to customers, however, we operate alongside various licensee business partners, which means this may vary from store to store.”