A disabled blogger has said he “only wanted an apology” after his complaint that a firefighter had thrown his phone into undergrowth led to him being sacked.

Jimmy Evans, who makes videos under the name Wheelz Media, lost his phone following an altercation with fireman John Linden at the scene of a fire at Harding’s Pit in South Lynn.

He claims Mr Linden took it and threw it during an argument, which ultimately led to Mr Linden being fired from the fire service.

Jimmy Evans claims he ‘only wanted an apology’

Mr Evans said: “I never wanted the guy fired, I just wanted an apology from him.

“All of this was about the fact he took my phone without my consent and threw it into a bush.”

Mr Evans never found his phone, despite efforts to find it by firefighters at the scene, and he was later provided with compensation for a replacement.

The incident in June 2023 was recorded on a camera attached to his mobility buggy.

Whether or not Mr Linden intentionally threw the phone is contested, and the ex-firefighter has denied doing so.

He instead claims it was “deflected” after he reacted to a sudden movement by Mr Evans, who he says swung an object towards his face.

Mr Linden believes the video evidence is inconclusive, as it does not show an object flying through the air.

He has taken Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service to an employment tribunal this week, claiming he was unfairly dismissed.

The week-long hearing came to an end today, but a decision is yet to be delivered publicly by the panel of three judges.

The written verdict will be given in the coming weeks.

Mr Linden has also accused the service of discriminating against him on account of his post traumatic stress disorder diagnosis, claiming it led him to react in a heightened manner during the altercation.

Other claims against the fire service include that it failed to make suitable adjustments and breached his contract.

A Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “No decision was arrived at today and we will await a judgement.”