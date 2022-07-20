A new charity is coming to Lynn with the aim of helping disabled children and their families.

Little Miracles is a national charity that helps children with additional needs, disabilities and life-long conditions.

Their goal is to support parents and carers with advice and support as well as setting up activities to help children play and make friends.

These children are having fun thanks to charity Little Miracles. (58111836)

Little Miracles start on Saturday and will be based at Little Sharks soft play centre for their first session.

"We aim to help as many children as we can up and down the country. We are coming to Lynn, due to the high call for support in that area," said a spokesperson for the charity Sophia Wakeman.

Jamming out at little miracles (58111882)

Some of the young people involved at charity Little Miracles. (58111724)

Tell us about your charity work. Email newsdesk@lynnnews.co.uk