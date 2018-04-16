Disabled clubbers enjoy big nights out in King’s Lynn

Celebrating a year of success, the dancefloor was filled with partygoers with disabilities for a monthly club night at a Lynn bar on Thursday.

Dr Thirsty’s joined forces with Norfolk-based charity, BUILD to relaunch the popular FUSE events in Lynn, and will soon celebrating their one-year anniversary.

FUSE Club. Night for the disabled guests and carers at Dr Thirsty's King's Lynn.

Jay Evans, general manager of the Norfolk Street bar, was inspired to take on running the events after seeing how much his sister enjoyed attending them.

He said: “My sister was brain damaged from birth. She had no communication skills but she really loved going to the FUSE nights when they used to be held at Chicago’s.

“Once a month she had the chance to dance to her favourite songs and had a real sense of freedom.”

The events are an exclusive opportunity for them have the opportunity to socialise and enjoy a club night in surroundings that are suitable for access for those in wheelchairs or with special requirements.

FUSE Club. Night for the disabled guests and carers at Dr Thirsty's King's Lynn. Pictured FLtoR Carer Clive Steve. Jamie Wyley.

They are organised in conjunction with Norfolk-based charity, BUILD, which works to provide social, leisure and learning opportunities to people with sensory, physical or learning disabilities.

Jay said: “The atmosphere is buzzing and my staff fight over who gets to work these nights as we enjoy them so much.

“I’m great friends with a lot of the people who come along, some of them have dramatic sensory difficulties. Others you wouldn’t even notice.”

Previously held at Chicago’s on Norfolk Street, the venue was no longer viable after being remodelled for Bar and Beyond, so Dr Thirsty’s took on hosting the events and now they attract a crowd of around 100 people every month.

FUSE Club. Night for the disabled guests and carers at Dr Thirsty's King's Lynn. Pictured Stephen Coates.

Jay said: “They are always well attended and the crowd really do have a great time.

“I spoke to one lady who has Down’s syndrome and she loves coming to the events every month. She even met her boyfriend through FUSE.”

The events take place once a month with the next few set to take place on May 10, June 14 and July 12.

A full list of dates is available online at www.drthirstys.co.uk/fuse.

FUSE Club. Night for the disabled guests and carers at Dr Thirsty's King's Lynn. Pictured Steven Desay.

Entry for guests is £4 on the door with no need to book, and each guest is entitled to bring up to two carers along free of charge.

Doors open at 6.30pm until 9pm, and the events are for anyone over the age of 16, proof of ID will be required and will be checked on the door and bar.

For more information about the events, call Jay Evans on 01553 774445 or email hello@drthirstys.co.uk.

FUSE Club. Night for the disabled guests and carers at Dr Thirsty's King's Lynn. Pictured Joshua Large.