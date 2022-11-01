A man who is registered disabled was unaware that a radar key can be used to unlock disabled toilets.

Colin Jenkins, 74, from Lynn was out shopping on Saturday at 4pm when he needed to use the facilities at the bus station but was unable to gain entry to the disabled access toilets as they are kept locked.

Unaware of the radar key, which can be bought for £5 at the Tourist Information Centre, with a supporting letter of proof of disability, Mr Jenkins needed help from his female friend to use the gentlemen’s toilets.

An elderly person using a hand rail. Picture: istock/sasirin pamai

His daughter Michelle Jenkins said: “He was desperate for the toilet and he’s in a wheelchair so she took him to the disabled toilet at the bus station but it was locked, with no attendant there and a sign saying there was cleaning in progress but there was no cleaning going on.

“We didn’t know how to get a key and he had no other option than to go into the gents with his female friend and it was a bit embarrassing. We wanted to find out how to go about getting a key as he hasn’t got one.”

Radar keys are available to buy from tourist information centres and can be used at facilities around the UK as the keys are universal.

Go to https://www.west-norfolk.gov.uk/info/20013/street_care_and_cleaning/164/public_toilets