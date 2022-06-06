A 54-year-old disabled woman from Lynn was left 'humiliated' after she was refused entry to the Britain's Got Talent live show on the grounds that she didn't have sufficient identification.

Suzanne Hope, travelled to London with her daughter Elizabeth Hope,25 and her husband Bill Hope after months of being bed bound due to her ongoing conditions.

Her daughter had purchased tickets for her mum, who is a fan of the popular talent show, as a surprise.

Suzanne Hope, 54, was refused entry to the BGT live show because of identification issues (57117260)

Mrs Hope said: "It's the happiest I'd felt in ages, and my daughter's first trip to London."

When lining up to enter she was asked by security staff at the Apollo, who were a third party organisation called the Applause store, for ID.

As Mrs Hope doesn't drive or have a passport she presented a photo of her blue badge, which has a headshot and her birthdate in the serial number - but staff said it wasn't "proof" of her identity.

The wheelchair user was determined to see the show with her daughter and even presented hospital letters she had saved on her phone which contained her name and address and her bank card.

She said: "On my blue badge you can clearly see that it's me - and my date of birth. I felt so humiliated and disappointed and really wanted to see the show.

"They kept saying it wasn't proof, so I didn't see the show in the end, at least my daughter went in and had a good time.

"I understand they have to be secure, but I was sitting there in a wheelchair with my family.

"I contacted Apollo and they informed me that the security company was a third party. They offered me tickets for a different show, but I wanted to see BGT - not something else.

"Apollo also confirmed that if it was them at the door, they would have accepted my blue badge as ID.

"The pandemic has been hard for me, and this was such a special trip."

Mrs Hope described sitting there in her wheelchair, thinking "they just aren't listening to us" and spent over an hour trying to show evidence of her identity.

The Applause store has been contacted for comment.