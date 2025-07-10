The leader of West Norfolk Council has denied having any involvement in retracting funding needed for a much-needed town regeneration project.

Alistair Beales has said that it is “disappointing” that Norfolk County Council has refused to fund a major part of the Southgates regeneration scheme and returned the £10million of funding to the Department for Transport.

County Hall has said the road project has been scrapped after the price tag ballooned to £32million.

West Norfolk Council leader Alistair Beales

However, Cllr Beales said that West Norfolk Council will “press ahead” with the regeneration scheme, which will involve demolishing the old car sales garage and underground toilets near the Southgates.

Cllr Beales has said he has been left “astonished” that senior Norfolk County Councillor Andrew Jamieson had previously said he was involved with the decision to return the funding.

He said: “I think it is important to understand why the diverting of traffic around the Southgates instead of through it was cancelled.

A sketch of the Southgates Masterplan. Picture: West Norfolk Council

“It was because costs have increased beyond the initial allocation of funds from the Department of Transport, and Norfolk County Council refused to fund those extra costs.

“I was informed by senior NCC officers that Cllr Andrew Jamieson, deputy leader and finance portfolio holder at Norfolk County Council, had made that decision.

“The only decision that I was involved in as leader of the borough council was whether the borough council or the neighbourhood board or perhaps Uncle Tom Cobley would fund the cost gap that NCC, in the guise of Cllr Jamieson, refused to fund.

“This is a road scheme. Road schemes are the remit of the county council as they are the highway authority.

“They refused to fund and asked others to pay for a project that is at the centre of their responsibilities. Unsurprisingly, those who were asked had their own spending priorities, and their capital was already allocated to projects and policies that are within their remit.

“I'm frankly astonished that Cllr Jamieson has said that I was involved in the NCC decision not to fund. His decision was ratified by the NCC cabinet this week.

“As far as I am aware, I am neither a county councillor nor a member of the county cabinet and what Cllr Jamieson has said is frankly absurd.”

Last week, the deputy leader of West Norfolk Council, Simon Ring, also expressed his disappointment that the funding has been scrapped.

County deputy leader Cllr Jamieson previously told the Lynn News that the Department for Transport has not increased the funding needed.

The county council was “unable” to secure additional funding from the Government or other sources, and West Norfolk Council also said it cannot commit to providing any financial support.

Instead, attention has been focused on a revised scheme costing £19.6million, which will see improvements to the town’s gyratory system – the one-way system formed by Austin Street, Blackfriars Road and Railway Road.

A spokesperson from Norfolk County Council said: “The revised scheme is a targeted response to encourage greater walking and cycling in the town centre of King’s Lynn.

By reconfiguring the gyratory system with upgraded signalised junctions, new cycleways and footways, and improved pedestrian crossings, we are providing more direct links for these users in an area that currently separates the town centre from the railway station and adjacent retail, commercial and residential areas.

“These changes will create a better and safer environment for walkers and cyclists.

“By providing enhanced links to public transport, the scheme is designed to reduce pressure on the road network and support a shift away from car dependency—helping to keep King’s Lynn moving now and into the future.”

Cllr Beales added: “Whilst I welcome the NCC decision to add Baxter’s Plain to the aspects of the scheme that will proceed under their remit, I fear that this decision to cancel the new road, and other decisions, highlight a change in approach from senior county councillors.

“Would this decision have been taken without the political strains of local government reorganisation I ask myself?

“Would it be taken if those pesky district councils were not putting forward a locally based, democratically and financially sound alternative to the remote mega council proposed by NCC?

“I think not. I continue to encourage my district colleagues and our officer teams to engage on a sensible basis that benefits our community, and I hope that Cllr Jamieson and his colleagues will reflect and take a similar approach.

“When it comes to the wider aspects of the Southgates scheme, whilst it is disappointing that the county council has refused to fund a major part of the scheme, the borough council will press ahead with the regeneration of the area.

“In the short term, this will involve the demolition of the old car sales garage and underground toilets near the Southgates to improve the view of the park and the entrance to our lovely town.

“Many of the other surrounding buildings are owned by the borough council, and further regeneration and development opportunities in areas such as the bus garage will be pursued.”