The QEH has launched a new programme with a number of health organisations in a bid to reduce the time patients spend in hospital.

Staff are working in partnership with the Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust, Norfolk County Council, Norfolk and Waveney Integrated Care Board, and private care provider Athena Care Homes to rehabilitate patients.

Through the new service, people can relearn how to do daily activities such as cooking meals and getting dressed, to regain their independence faster.

A new rehabilitation programme has been launched at Lynn’s QEH

The hospital said the project has reduced its average wait time for community beds from 20 days to five, saving £4million.

Richard Parker, interim chief operating officer at the QEH, said: “This is a fantastic example of how genuine collaboration can deliver real impact for patients.

“Through digital innovation, joint working, and a shared commitment to person-centred care, we’ve created a safer, more responsive discharge process that works for everyone.”

Paula Fuller, complex discharge matron, said: “Seeing the difference this has made to patients and families is incredible.

“We’ve gone from frustration and delays to personalised, timely discharges, and the whole system feels more connected.”

It is said that as a result, the number of patients awaiting discharge has dropped from more than 140 to fewer than 50.

There will no doubt have to be rigorous checks in place to ensure anyone being discharged no longer needs to be in hospital.

The project has been entered in this year’s Health Service Journal Partnership Awards for Best Partnership Supporting Personalised Care Pathways, with finalists due to be announced on Monday, December 15.