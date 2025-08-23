An MP has seen first-hand the benefits of an active programme of summer fun - even having a go at disco dodgeball.

North West Norfolk MP James Wild joined children at Gaywood Primary School as they enjoyed a host of free activities as part of the Big Norfolk Holiday Fun.

Having already run this Easter, the summer programme offers up to 16 days of activities from July to September.

MP James Wild tried his hand at disco dodgeball when he saw Big Norfolk Holiday Fun in action

Delivered in partnership with Norfolk County Council, the programme is coordinated by Active Norfolk, whose work ensures that children have access to safe, engaging and stimulating opportunities during the holidays.

Mr Wild was welcomed by Active Norfolk chairperson Kevin Revell and head of Active Communities, Rebecca Tuff. He spoke to children about thebaking skills they had been learning, took to the school field to see a game of tag led by ICS Coaching, joined in a food-themed quiz then tested his skills at disco dodgeball.

He also discussed Active Norfolk’s priorities across Lynn and West Norfolk and explored how the organisation works to support children’s wellbeing, raise aspirations and improve access to activities for those with long-term health conditions and disabilities.

Active Norfolk works with groups to tailor programmes to the communities in which it operates. One of these is Project RISE in North Lynn which works with partners to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour while providing engaging opportunities.

He said: “Visiting the Big Norfolk Holiday Fun programme at Gaywood Primary underlined how much these activities mean to young people. It gives children the chance to be active, try new things, and build confidence - all while enjoying time with friends in a supportive environment.

“I very much welcome the way Active Norfolk and its partners combine sport, learning, and community engagement to create experiences that genuinely benefit children and families across West Norfolk and beyond.

“It is essential that this programme continues to be funded for future years and I will be urging the Government to commit to that."