Discount retailer Aldi to close King's Lynn store for refurbishment

A Lynn supermarket will be closed after this weekend to enable refurbishment work to take place.

A revamp is to be undertaken at the Aldi premises on Queen Mary Road, Gaywood, and is expected to take around 10 days to complete.

The store will shut at close of business at 4pm next Sunday, March 7, and is expected to re-open on March 18.

The Aldi store in Gaywood.. (44615424)

An Aldi spokesman said this week: “When we reopen on Thursday 18th March, the store will be in our new layout, which ensures more space for fresh, chilled and food-to-go ranges.

“It will be much brighter with simpler layouts and wider aisles. We will keep the community updated on developments.”

During the closure period, the closest Aldi stores to Lynn are in Wisbech and Fakenham.

The discount retailer is spending around £1.3 billion on upgrading existing stores and developing new branches across the UK.

The chain says it expects to create around 4,000 new jobs nationally and has urged workers affected by the collapse of Arcadia and Debenhams to apply