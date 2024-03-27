A budget shop could make a return to town if approval is granted for it to move into the premises of a former homeware store.

Poundland has put in an application to West Norfolk Council to put its signage up on the site that used to house Wilko on New Conduit Street in Lynn.

Located in Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter, the premises has remained empty since Wilko closed its doors to members of the public in September last year.

Poundland could be moving back into Lynn if plans get approved

Poundland used to be located on Broad Street but closed nine months ago after reportedly being told to leave the site by its landlord.

If plans are approved, it would be the second Poundland to come to Lynn, its other branch is on the Pierpoint Retail Park.

The plans are open for consultation on Monday, April 1.