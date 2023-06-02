A town centre shop is closing its doors for the last time today.

Poundland, on Lynn’s Broad Street, will shut for good by the end of the day – after which an “exciting new brand” is set to take over the space.

Last month, company bosses told the Lynn News that although they wished to stay open at the site, their landlord “asked them to leave”.

However, Vancouver Quarter – the landlord of the building – denied this.

A spokesperson said: “Poundland were offered every opportunity to remain but unfortunately the parties were unable to agree terms.

“However, the landlord has managed to attract an exciting new brand to take the unit once Poundland have vacated, although at this time the details remain confidential.”

A number of residents expressed their displeasure at the decision.

A Poundland spokesperson had said: “We would very much have liked to stay, but the landlord has asked us to leave and we’re now looking at other options.”

There is another Poundland store at Lynn’s Pierpoint Retail Park which remains open.