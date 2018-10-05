Discover King's Lynn seeks views to shape services

Discover King’s Lynn, the King’s Lynn Business Improvement District (BID), is seeking the views of businesses in the town to help it to shape the services it provides.

The BID, which was formed in 2016 after local business owners voted in favour of setting it up, aims to make Lynn a true destination of choice and increase footfall into the town.

Darren Taylor, chairman of Discover King's Lynn. Picture: SUBMITTED. (4618120)

It supports town centre businesses through a programme of activities around themes such as marketing, events, access and the physical environment.

The BID also speaks up for the town centre on relevant issues.

Now it is asking levy-payers – the local businesses who form the BID – to give their views on the services and support they receive during a month-long consultation.

Darren Taylor, chairman of Discover King's Lynn, said: "Discover King's Lynn is about the businesses who make up our town centre.

"It is about the retailers, the hotels, the bars, the restaurants, the professional services, and the leisure providers who make King's Lynn the vibrant place it is.

"We are here to support all these fantastic businesses and now we want to know what our levy-payers think of what we do.

"We want their views so that we can continue to deliver services that support and help them to thrive."

The BID is seeking views via a survey throughout October and it will also be hosting three focus groups on November 15.

The BID team will also be giving businesses the opportunity to share their thoughts and ideas during its first King’s Lynn Business Week.

Taking place from October 15 to 18, the week will feature a range of sessions on subjects such as sales, social media and cybercrime, culminating in a presentation by Wayne Hemingway of Hemingway Design.