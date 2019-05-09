Discrimination claim against borough council by angry Scottish-born man

A partially sighted Scottish man living in Lynn says he is being “discriminated against” after being told he is ineligible for the housing register.

Kevin Jones, 58, received a letter from the borough council last Monday saying he does not “meet the criteria for local connection” to be on the housing register.

The letter states he has not been a resident for three of the last five years nor does he have close family members who have been resident in the borough for over five years.

Mr Jones told the Lynn News he moved to Swaffham, where his sister lives, around 32-years-ago and has a total of 45 members of family in West Norfolk.

Family members have previously resided at Bagge Road and Queen Elizabeth Way in Lynn.

He also claimed he has been living at a rented room at Admirals Close for nearly three years.

“Personally, I feel like I am being discriminated against,” Mr Jones said.

“I know they say Scotland wants to be independent but I have lived in England for 40-years and this is the first time I have felt discriminated against.

“I am partially-sighted, visually impaired and have had three heart attacks. I have been brought back to life before after a heart attack in prison.

“I do not want people to feel sorry for me, I want people to help me.”

Having been brought up in Paisley, Scotland, Mr Jones said he lived in Cumbria before moving to Norfolk.

The letter from the borough council states Mr Jones has 21 days to appeal against the decision in writing.

West Norfolk Homechoice will then review their decision in accordance with Homechoice policy.

A spokeswoman for the borough council said: “The policy is on our website so you can review it.

“The policy is applied based on the information given to us by each applicant.

“If an applicant claims they have lived within the administrative boundaries of the borough of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk they need to provide evidence of their address(es).

“If the claim is close family in the area, who have lived here for more than five years – ie parents, siblings or children – then again evidence of who they are and their address is needed.”