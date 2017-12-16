Discussions due on Swaffham development bid

Have your say

Proposals for a major new development of homes, sheltered housing, shops, care and medical facilities are set to be discussed by Swaffham councillors next week.

Up to 160 properties are proposed as part of the Abel Homes scheme for a site on Brandon Road.

The plan also includes 40 sheltered housing units, a 64-bed care home, a doctors’ surgery and around 650 square metres of retail space.

The application is expected to be on the agenda at a meeting of the town council’s planning committee next Tuesday, December 19, following the submission of a formal planning application to Breckland Council.

Supporters say the new facilities are needed and could help to reduce journeys into the town centre.

But opponents argue they will add to existing traffic flow and pollution problems in the town.

The company has also held talks with town council officials after concerns were raised over plans for the latest phase of its nearby Swans Nest development.

Comments submitted to the district authority following a town planning meeting last month suggested the plan was not consistent with the original proposal and called for a lower density of housing to reduce pollution issues.

But Monday’s town council was told that Abel bosses had met a council delegation to attempt to clarify the concerns raised.

However, clerk Richard Bishop said the firm was advised that the authority would not be changing its position.