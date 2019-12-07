Discussions over new waste contract for West Norfolk enters final stages

West Norfolk Council has been in discussions with bidders regarding a new waste contract for the area.

It comes after the council agreed to undertake a joint procurement exercise with North Norfolk District Council and Breckland Council in August 2017.

The councils have received bids from two companies to provide the services, which will include waste collection and street cleaning.

The King's Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council Office on the left

The new service will start in West Norfolk in April 2021, one year after it is introduced in North Norfolk.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting yesterday, councillor Ian Devereux, cabinet member for environment, said the council need to enter into a contract with the preferred bidder.

Mr Devereux said the council were in the final stages of the process.

However, the debate over who to select as the preferred bidder for the contract was discussed in private after the press were excluded.

Labour councillor Tom Ryves asked the cabinet whether they were considering gas options for a new waste vehicle fleet rather than looking at diesel vehicles.

He said: “As a borough, if we are hoping to reduce our carbon footprint, I hope we are not going to just go for diesel because that is an easier solution.”

And cabinet member for project delivery, Peter Gidney, asked if the council is considering biodiesel.

In response, Mr Devereux said the cabinet would be considering biodiesel when the group went into private session yesterday to discuss the confidential aspects of the contract.

However, an officer said: “We just do not have the facilities at the depot for tankering that much fuel.”

The cabinet also discussed eco-friendly dustcart possibilities, referring to Slough using liquefied natural gas carts and Sheffield using retrofitted vehicles.

When questioned on retrofitting old dust carts into electric powered vehicles, the officer said: “There is nothing acceptable for this type of contract and bidders also had options to come forward with the vehicle specification.”

The officer also said: “This contract is going to start in North Norfolk in April 2020 but we will have no services until April 2021 in Lynn.

“But it is urgent to press on to make sure our colleagues in North Norfolk have everything they need to be ready.”

He also said the council are ensuring they do not have to pay any unnecessary costs.