Disgraced head teacher Greg Hill faces a new set of charges just weeks after being jailed for harassing a trainee.

The former head of Gaywood’s Howard Junior School is accused of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety by sending persistent online messages to three people.

The alleged victims are Daniel Lambert, a senior Ofsted inspector, Paul Shanks, the CEO of the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust, and Philip Bugg, the vice principal of King’s Lynn Academy.

Hill was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Friday, but no pleas were entered and his case was adjourned until August 27.

He has been released on bail with conditions not to contact any of the alleged victims.

The 49-year-old is currently serving a 20-week jail term after being found guilty of causing harassment without violence against Chloe Regester, a trainee teacher who previously worked under him at the Gaywood school.

He was made the subject of a four-year restraining order which will prevent him from contacting Ms Regester directly or indirectly, as well as a four-year stalking prevention order.

Hill, of Valley Way in Fakenham, was also found guilty of resisting arrest, with dramatic footage showing the moment he compared his treatment to that of George Floyd in America.

Since his first arrest in March last year, he has been outspoken on his criticism of Ofsted and school trusts in the area.

Shortly after he was taken into custody, Howard Junior School was handed a damning report from education watchdog Ofsted - leading to it being issued with a termination warning notice.

Ofsted had rated the school ‘good’ for behaviour and attitudes, but ‘requires improvement’ for the quality of education and personal development - and ‘inadequate’ for leadership and management.

The report said that pupils received a “weak quality of education” and that “leaders have prioritised the appearance of the building at the expense of the curriculum”.

As a result, the school joined the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust in December. It was formerly run under the Apollo Academies Trust, which Hill was chief executive of.

Hill’s latest offences are alleged to have been committed between December and February this year.