Display in Tilney All Saints to mark centenary of First World War

A history group and a primary school have joined forces to create a book and an exhibition to commemorate the First World War a century on.

The Tilney All Saints Remembers WWI exhibition will take place at the parish church later this month, and will display the results of a joint research project.

Tilney All Saints History Group and the village’s primary school have been working together on the project since October last year to find out the stories of the First World War and the village.

An accompanying book also titled Tilney All Saints Remembers will be launched at the exhibition, which tells the stories of the 13 men on the war memorial and those who returned as well.

History group secretary June Mitchell said they decided to create the exhibition to mark 100 years since the end of the First World War, and as not much was known about the 13 men whose names are on the village’s war memorial.

She said: “The idea is that we will all, from the village and the school, know the men from the war memorial as not just names but know them as families and real people.

“Most of them were in Flanders and the awful battles. It’s been really interesting and quite emotive to research into their lives.

“I certainly won’t look at the memorial and just think of the names anymore.”

The exhibition will be held on Friday, March 23 and Saturday, March 24, from 10am to 4pm at the parish church. Entry is free and refreshments will be available.

Groups of children from the school will visit on the Friday morning and afternoon, but the exhibition is open to all on both days.

Mrs Mitchell said: “The children and the teachers have been working on it and they are absolutely brilliant.”

She said the event also hopes to raise awareness of today’s military and the needs of those who return.

Mrs Mitchell said it is hoped that a number of local charities will have a presence at the event, including Scotty’s Little Soldiers, the Lynn branch of Royal British Legion and the Bridge for Heroes.

A memorial service is also scheduled to take place at the church on Thursday, April 19 at 10am, which will be led by the children.