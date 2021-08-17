Displays delight as King's Lynn Horticultural Society show blooms again after Covid

Growers and producers were out in force at the weekend as a key event on West Norfolk's gardening calendar made a welcome return.

The King's Lynn Horticultural Society's annual show was among the scores of events forced into hibernation in 2020 because of coronavirus.

But the South Wootton Village Hall was once again packed with exhibits on Saturday as the society picked up where it had left off two years ago.

King's Lynn Horticultural Show at South Wootton Village Hall.

Society spokesman Kelvin Fairweather said it had been a "successful and colourful" event.

A total of 25 entrants submitted exhibits for the show, where prizes were presented by West Norfolk's Mayor, Harry Humphrey.

Mr Humphrey described the show as a "real family affair".

King's Lynn Horticultural Show at South Wootton Village Hall.

The full list of trophy winners is as follows:

E Ogden Cup for best cacti display: Selina Povey; Mrs Kenneth Bush Cup for best foilage plant: Selina Povey; Mr Coates Cup for best fuchsia in a pot: Penny Hipkin; Lord Fermoy Cup for best patio pot: John Hipkin; West Norfolk Produce Cup for best pot plants exhibit: Penny Hipkin; 90th Birthday Cup for most points in pot plant classes: Penny Hipkin.

Audrey Brooks Rose Bowl for most points in roses: Terrie Hill; West Norfolk Cup for best rose exhibit: Terrie Hill; Cobbold Cup for most points in flower classes: Stella Mills; Mrs W R Sadler Cup for best vegetable selection: Selina Povey.

Members' Cup for potatoes: Goodwins Hall care home; Twaite Cup for onions, Selina Povey; Kenneth Bush Challenge Trophy for best vegetable display: Selina Povey; A Anderson Cup for most first places in vegetable section: Selina Povey.

King's Lynn Horticultural Show at South Wootton Village Hall.

Ray Smith Memorial Bowl for most first places in fruit section: Jill Walker; R Doubleday Plaque for best fruit exhibit: Jill Walker; Mrs F E Fox Cup for best arts and crafts exhibit: David Caink; Sylvia Brundle Cup for best fuchsia, under 10s: Archie Tomson; Victory Cup for best junior exhibit: Archie Tomson.

Jubilee Cup for most points in intermediate classes: Isobel Mills; Barbara Baker Cup for best preserves exhibit: Ann Player; George Skipper Cup for best baked exhibit: Jo Itter; Eddie Barber Trophy for best Madeira cake: Stella Mills.

Ray Garner Memorial Cup for most first places in show: Selina Povey; Banksian Medal for most points in horticultural classes: Selina Povey; Perry Cup for lady exhibitor with most points in show: Selina Povey; Caithness Crystal Vase for exhibitor with most points in show: Selina Povey; Amberley Hall Trophy for best Shrewsbury biscuits: Penny Hipkin.

King's Lynn Horticultural Show at South Wootton Village Hall.

King's Lynn Horticultural Show at South Wootton Village Hall.

