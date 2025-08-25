A 28-year-old who was spotted driving while disqualified claimed he did not know he was banned.

Alex Gibb appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted driving while disqualified as well as having no insurance.

At 2.20pm on May 2, Gibb was pulled over by police on Reid Way in North Lynn.

Gibb was pulled over on Reid Way in North Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

He was driving an Audi A4 at the time, and admitted to officers at the scene that he had no insurance to drive the car.

They soon discovered that Gibb was disqualified for driving dangerously last year.

Gibb, of Crown Street East in Lowestoft, had a total of 45 previous offences to his name, including a series of aggravated burglaries.

He appeared unrepresented in court and told magistrates he was unaware that he was disqualified from driving as the ban was imposed while he was in prison.

He said: “I have been out of prison for a year now and have committed no other offences.”

Gibb, who is unemployed, was handed 200 hours of unpaid work to complete as part of a 12-month community order.

He was disqualified from driving for a further 18 months and ordered to pay a £114 victim surcharge and £85 in court costs.