A disqualified driver claimed his only reason for getting back behind the wheel was to visit a family member in a mortuary.

Benjamin Saman, 32, of High Street in Nordelph, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he admitted driving while disqualified and with no insurance.

At 10.35pm on August 16, police officers on patrol saw Saman “nearly cause a collision” while driving a BMW on London Road in Lynn.

Saman, a disqualified driver, ‘cut somebody up’ on London Road in Lynn

Officers pulled him over, and it was soon discovered that he was a disqualified driver.

Saman was disqualified for drink-driving earlier this year, and was not allowed back behind the wheel again until May 2026.

In mitigation, duty solicitor George Sorrell told the court that Saman had only decided to drive in order to “say goodbye” to a dead relative.

“There are some extenuating factors in relation to this,” Mr Sorrell said.

The solicitor then explained that Saman had “cut somebody up” on London Road shortly before he was stopped by officers.

“It could have happened to any one of us,” he said.

“But it did attract the attention of the police.”

Saman’s sentencing was pushed back until December 4 so it could “tie in with other matters” he is facing at the Lynn court.