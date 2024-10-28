A disqualified driver moved his partner’s car to another area after becoming worried she would be over the drink-drive limit.

Getting behind the wheel again while banned led Christopher Andrews, 39, of Innisfree Park Homes in Bawsey, to Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Andrews admitted driving while disqualified, as well as having no insurance.

Andrews got into a minor car crash on Lynn Road in Gaywood. Picture: Google Maps

At 7.30pm on September 10, Andrews was involved in a minor crash near Gaywood Clock.

They drove a short distance to the Aldi car park, where Andrews was questioned by police - who soon realised that he was disqualified.

Andrews had been banned until April 6 next year after previously drink-driving.

Mitigating, duty solicitor George Sorrell told the court that Andrews and his partner were at her father’s wake at The Wildfowler pub.

“She had a couple of drinks and he took the decision that it was not right for her to drive,” Mr Sorrell said.

“They couldn't leave the vehicle there, so decided to drive it to a short distance to Tesco car park.”

Mr Sorrell said that the car crash was caused by “misjudgment”.

“He took the option that he did, which has landed him in court,” Mr Sorrell added.

Andrews was disqualified from driving for a further 12 months and was fined £383.

He will also pay a victim surcharge of £153 and court costs of £85.