A disqualified driver who had previously refused to provide a blood sample for analysis did not learn from his mistakes and got back behind the wheel.

Adam White, 30, was disqualified from driving in November last year after failing to provide a sample when officers believed he was drug driving.

At Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, White admitted doing the same thing again and refused to provide a blood sample on April 21.

White was stopped in McDonald's car park on Clenchwarton Road. Picture: Google Maps

He also admitted driving while disqualified. He was banned by magistrates from getting behind the wheel until November 13 this year.

The court heard from prosecutor Stephen Munton, who said at 2.45am, police stopped White’s Audi A4 in McDonald’s on Clenchwarton Road as they knew he was disqualified.

He was asked to provide a roadside saliva sample to see if he was driving under the influence of drugs. White cooperated and the test came back positive for cocaine.

He was arrested and taken to Lynn’s Police Investigation Centre for further tests.

However, upon arrival at the station, White refused to do a blood test.

In mitigation, George Sorrell said that White decided to get behind the wheel again because he wanted to help a friend of his partner’s.

“She had gone through some trauma and was upset,” said Mr Sorrell.

“The defendant gave her a lift, he knows he was disqualified.”

The solicitor added: “He does suffer with mental health problems. The refusal does present itself as deliberate.”

White, of Charles Close in Dereham, was disqualified from driving for 42 months and warned if he gets behind the wheel again, he could go to prison.

He was also fined £200 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £80 and court costs of £40.