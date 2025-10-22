A drug-driver who was disqualified less than three months ago has been caught behind the wheel again.

Mark Leak, 46, of Highgate in Lynn, appeared unrepresented at the town’s magistrates’ court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and without insurance.

He had been handed an interim ban on July 24 after he was caught drug-driving, and it was set to last until his sentencing on November 18.

Mark Leak was caught on Blackfriars Road in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

However, at around 5.20am on August 30, Leak was seen by police driving a Volkswagen Golf on Blackfriars Road.

The defendant already has 20 offences to his name, a number of them related to driving.

Magistrates released him on unconditional bail and adjourned the case to tie in with the sentencing for his other offence next month.

His interim driving ban remains in place.