Work to repair and resurface a footpath in Lynn is set to start next month, which will see sections of it closed over two weeks.

The essential reconstruction work, which will start on or around April 1, will see the old, cracked and worn pavement on the south pavement along Vancouver Avenue, replaced with new surfacing.

Some new kerbing and edging will also be installed.

Vancouver Avenue, King's Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Norfolk County Council’s environmental services team will carry out the work in sections, with closures in place where necessary.

Officials said access to properties will be maintained, however there will be times when vehicle access to properties is restricted as work takes place in front of these places.

A spokesperson said: “During these times residents may need to park their vehicles at alternative locations.

“Anyone who has any specific access requirements, can contact us using the email address below or speak to the team on site, so these access requirements can be accommodated.”

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s community and environmental services department and their contractors.

Norfolk County Council has thanked people in advance for their patience during the essential maintenance work.

To contact the Highways team regarding specific access requirements, email highways@norfolk.gov.uk or call 0344 800 8020.