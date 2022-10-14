There was disruption on one of Lynn's busiest roundabouts this morning after a lorry shed its load.

It happened at around 7.15am coming from the direction of the A47 Constitution Hill onto the Hardwick roundabout.

It is not clear what had spilled from the lorry, but pictures suggest it could be panelling.

The lorry was pictured on the Hardwick roundabout this morning, picture: Fae Hanna via Facebook (59996573)

Police told the Lynn News that they did not attend the scene.

The AA traffic map now shows no disruption in the area where the incident happened.