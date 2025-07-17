Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital is prioritising emergency care ahead of five days of junior doctor strikes.

Resident doctors are kicking off the industrial action next Friday, July 25, arguing they have not had a "credible pay deal" for 2025-2026.

The British Medical Association (BMA), a trade union for doctors, claims their pay will be 20% lower in real terms than it was in 2008.

Disruption is expected at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital as a result of the junior doctor strikes

However, Health Secretary Wes Streeting has insisted their pay rises have been substantial in recent years - and Norfolk health bosses have hit back at the strikes.

Professor Lesley Dwyer, chief executive of Norfolk and Waveney University Hospitals Group - which oversees the QEH - said: “It is disappointing that further industrial action has been confirmed.

“We urge the Government and BMA to get around the negotiating table early to find a solution to this pay dispute.”

Disruption is expected at the QEH, with some non-emergency appointments likely to be rearranged.

Ms Dwyer admitted that patients will be concerned, but stressed there are suitable plans in place.

“Our priority during industrial action is to maintain services for patients who need emergency and urgent care,” she said.

“We have tried and tested plans in place to deal with such action and have already started planning to minimise any potential impact to our patients, working closely with our hospital consultants and speciality doctors to keep key services running.

“This is a national dispute about pay, but it is clear from the high number of responses to the ballot, that many resident doctors feel dissatisfied and undervalued.

“Leaders across the NHS have a duty to improve working conditions and training for resident doctors and we are already working hard to improve the training and experience of ours. Our aim is to make each of our hospitals a great place to work, train and develop.

“We understand how disappointing and concerning this news will be for people waiting for treatment and we will contact patients directly and as soon as possible if their appointments need to be rearranged.”