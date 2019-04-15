Disruption to pub but landlord dismisses rumours of closure

The proprietor of a Castle Rising pub has dismissed speculation the business has closed after gas and heating issues caused disruption this week.

Harry Sutton, proprietor landlord of The Black Horse Inn at Castle Rising, said engineers will be coming to the site this week to sort out the gas.

The bar remained open yesterday (Sunday, April 14) but there was no hot water meaning kitchen operations were suspended. There was also no heating due to the gas supply being cut off.

And the pub will be closed today and tomorrow (Tuesday, April 16) while the work is carried out.

"Our opening work days have been intermittent at the moment," Mr Sutton said.

"It's not what we want to be achieving but it is because of the current circumstances that it is like this".

The Black Horse Inn pub at Castle Rising will be relaunching in June. Harry Sutton, pictured centre, apologised for any inconvenience caused to customers at the moment after gas problems at the site

Mr Sutton apologised for any inconvenience caused, especially to those who may have travelled to the site or booked a meal.

But he said the pub will be fully open this Wednesday ahead of a relaunch at the beginning of June, which will see the pub open for seven days a week.

"People like to speculate when things like this happen. The word had got out that we are closing, but we are here for the long run," Mr Sutton said.

"We will be relaunching our brand at the beginning of June and look forward to welcoming customers".

New menus will be drawn up at the pub, which also has a new chef on board for the re-launch.

For more information on the temporary closure or to make a future booking, call the Lynn Road pub on 01553 631333.