There is disruption to train services to and from Lynn this morning due to a number of incidents on the rail network.

Great Northern has said it is operating a shuttle train service between Cambridge, Ely and Lynn, while there are a few ongoing incidents impacting the company's services.

It's after a person was hit by a train between Bedford and St Pancras International, fault with the level crossing barriers at Royston and a points failure at Finsbury Park.

Great Northern has said, as part of its alterations to services north of London, a train shuttle service will run between Cambridge, Ely and Lynn.

A statement on the company's website says: "There will be delays of over 60 minutes and cancellations to services.

"Staff would strongly recommend that you delay travelling until later today."

There is disruption to train services to and from Lynn and Downham this morning due to a number of incidents on the rail network. Stock image

According to National Rail's website, services between Lynn and London Kings Cross this morning are delayed or cancelled.

Some trains are running between Lynn and Cambridge, but onward services to London are affected by the disruption.